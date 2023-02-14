Amid stern criticism over remarks of MPs from opposition parties being expunged in both houses of the Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah responded and said this is not the first time remarks of MPs have been expunged in the Parliament.

In an interview with ANI, Amit Shah justified the move to expunge select remarks made by opposition leaders and alleged that expunging of words happens after carefully considering all the necessary rules.

“This is not the first time that someone’s comments made in Parliament were expunged. The history of Parliamentary proceedings clearly shows that. Parliament is a place to hold discussion under rules, using parliamentary language," he said.

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on expunging of comments in Parliament#AmitShahToANI pic.twitter.com/UW9HqJXZzb— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

Constant Disruptions in Parliament

Shah hit out at the opposition for constant disruptions and sloganeering, particularly during Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

“The entire country listens to the Prime Minister. Look on social media platforms and you will see comments on the PM’s speech. Some parties take a political stand and refuse to listen to the Prime Minister’s speech. People are watching what’s happening in the house,” Shah added.

Scope for Debate and Dialogue

Contrary to what opposition parties claim, Amit Shah said the Modi government is more than willing to sit and have discussions with all parties. “We don’t have a problem sitting with anybody, but the initiative needs to be taken by all,” Shah said.

Several from the opposition have continued to slam the government for trying to silence them and allege there was no scope for dialogue and discussions.

Opposition Fury

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that there was nothing nparliamentary about what Rahul Gandhi had said during his speech in Parliament about billionaire Gautam Adani and his relationship with prime minister Narendra Modi.

According to Lok Sabha secretariat sources, the breach of privilege notice has sought a response from the Congress leader for making “misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary, and incriminatory statements" during a discussion on the president’s address in Lok Sabha on February 7.

Reacting to the breach of privilege notice sent to the Congress MP by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Kharge said, “Whatever Rahul Gandhi had mentioned in Parliament was already in the public domain and there is nothing unparliamentary about this. So he will respond to the notice accordingly."

(With ANI Inputs)

