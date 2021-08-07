'Not Too Long Until...': Maha Min's Warning to Nagpur on Delta After Covid Cases Emerge in Nashik

Maharashtra Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday said around 30 Delta variant coronavirus cases have been detected in Nashik recently and it wouldn’t be long before they start getting detected in Nagpur as well.

After chairing a review meeting of top civic and police officials here, Raut, who is guardian minister of Nagpur, said people will throng markets in the upcoming festive season, which increased the risk of a third wave of infections.

He also praised the police force here for maintaining law and order while enforcing COVID-19 norms, adding that cases and deaths came down to zero here due to the sizable presence of personnel on the streets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here