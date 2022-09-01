Not Wearing Helmet Attracts Fine in This Gujarat Village; Decision Taken After Youth Died in Road Accident

In Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, a village has taken a unique decision. Wearing a helmet has been made essential in Pawdasan village, failing which a fine of Rs 200 will be imposed.

The decision has been taken after a young man died in a road accident 20 days ago. Shankarbhai was not wearing a helmet while riding a bike. Thus, wearing a helmet has been made mandatory for anyone who is riding the vehicle. Those who visit cooperatives to deposit milk wear helmets.

To spread more awareness about the new move, several youngsters of the village rode their bikes wearing helmets and took out a procession on Thursday. The total fine will be spent on the upkeep of a cowshed.

More than 1.5 lakh auto-wheeler deaths were reported in India in 2020. The ministry of road, transport and highway said 56,136 people were killed in road accidents across India, involving two-wheelers in 2019.

