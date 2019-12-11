Not Worried over Slow Rate of GDP Growth, Says Former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee
The former president also noted that dialogue is important in a democracy to solve problems. 'Dialogue is inevitable,' he said.
A file photo of President Pranab Mukherjee. (PTI)
Kolkata: Former President Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday that he was not worried over the economic slowdown as "certain things" that are happening would have its impact.
Mukherjee, who also served as the finance minister in the UPA government, further said there is nothing wrong in public sector banks needing capital infusion.
"I am not worried over the slow rate of GDP growth in the country. Certain things happening will have its impact," he said while addressing an event at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) here.
He said Indian banks showed resilience during the financial crisis in 2008.
"I was the finance minister then. Not a single public sector bank had approached me for money," he said. Now, the public sector banks need massive infusion of capital and there is nothing wrong in it, Mukherjee added.
The former president also noted that dialogue is important in a democracy to solve problems. "Dialogue is inevitable," he said.
He further said sanctity of data is equally important in a democracy.
"Sanctity of data should be kept intact. Else, it will have disastrous impact," he said. Stating that the erstwhile Planning Commission played an important role in the development of the country's economy, Mukherjee said, "I am happy that some functions are still being carried on by the Niti Aayog."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral
- Google Top Trends 2019: Cricket World Cup Most Searched News Event in India
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- Pakistani Fans Roast 'Injured' Pacer Hasan Ali for Walking Down the Ramp With 'Rib Fractures'
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway