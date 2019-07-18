'Not Your Fault, Judgment Delivered in English': Giriraj Singh's Jibe at Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav Verdict
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday had stayed the execution of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and ruled that Pakistan should review and reconsider the sentence through a means of its own choosing.
File photo of Giriraj Singh.
New Delhi: Taking a dig at Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Union Minister Giriraj Sigh wrote, “Not your fault .. judgment delivered in English”. Singh was replying to a tweet where Pakistan was boasting about the country’s win in the case.
On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan government wrote, “Big win for Pakistan. India’s demand of release and repatriation of #KulbhushanJadhav rejected by ICJ.”
Giriraj Singh, however showed his wit on Twitter.
Not your fault .. judgment delivered in English . https://t.co/5zZcoufgEC— Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 17, 2019
In a big victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday had stayed the execution of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and allowed New Delhi consular access to him.
While India is likely to soon get consular access, Pakistan is expected to press for a review of the order.
The international tribunal ruled that Pakistan should review and reconsider the sentence through a means of its own choosing. Pakistan had argued, unsuccessfully, that Article 36 of the Vienna Convention does not apply to people involved in espionage.
In its judgement, the ICJ said Pakistan had breached its obligation by not informing Jadhav of his rights under the Vienna Convention.
The verdict is a victory of the rule of law that has "gladdened our hearts", India's lead counsel in the case Harish Salve said. The senior advocate said he hoped Pakistan would fully comply with the judgement and that its conduct will be under watch in case it chooses to "brazenly violate" the ruling in any way.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the verdict and said that “truth and justice” had prevailed.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Julia Roberts Laughs Off Her Emmy Snub for Homecoming
- Vidya Balan Imparts 'Shastron Ka Gyan' in this Hilarious Lip-sync Video
- Watch: Airline Passenger Caught Using Toes to Scroll Through In-Flight Entertainment
- People are Using FaceApp's Aging Filter to Compare Selfies with Photos of their Parents
- Kane Williamson’s World - What if India Had Dared to Embrace it Themselves?