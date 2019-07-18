'Not Your Fault, Judgment Delivered in English': Giriraj Singh's Jibe at Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav Verdict

New Delhi: Taking a dig at Pakistan on Kulbhushan Jadhav verdict at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Union Minister Giriraj Sigh wrote, “Not your fault .. judgment delivered in English”. Singh was replying to a tweet where Pakistan was boasting about the country’s win in the case.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Pakistan government wrote, “Big win for Pakistan. India’s demand of release and repatriation of #KulbhushanJadhav rejected by ICJ.”

Giriraj Singh, however showed his wit on Twitter.

Not your fault .. judgment delivered in English . https://t.co/5zZcoufgEC — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) July 17, 2019

In a big victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wednesday had stayed the execution of former Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav and allowed New Delhi consular access to him.

While India is likely to soon get consular access, Pakistan is expected to press for a review of the order.

The international tribunal ruled that Pakistan should review and reconsider the sentence through a means of its own choosing. Pakistan had argued, unsuccessfully, that Article 36 of the Vienna Convention does not apply to people involved in espionage.

In its judgement, the ICJ said Pakistan had breached its obligation by not informing Jadhav of his rights under the Vienna Convention.

The verdict is a victory of the rule of law that has "gladdened our hearts", India's lead counsel in the case Harish Salve said. The senior advocate said he hoped Pakistan would fully comply with the judgement and that its conduct will be under watch in case it chooses to "brazenly violate" the ruling in any way.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the verdict and said that “truth and justice” had prevailed.