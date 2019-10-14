New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee for winning the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.

“Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation,” Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister also congratulated Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for winning the top honour.

