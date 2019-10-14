'Notable Contributions': PM Modi Lauds Indian-American Abhijit Banerjee For Winning Nobel Economics Prize
PM Modi tweeted that Banjerjee has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation.
(News18 creative / Mir Suhail)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indian-American economist Abhijit Banerjee for winning the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize along with Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer.
“Congratulations to Abhijit Banerjee on being conferred the 2019 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel. He has made notable contributions in the field of poverty alleviation,” Modi tweeted. The Prime Minister also congratulated Esther Duflo and Michael Kremer for winning the top honour.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Actress Mohena Singh Looks Every Bit a Real-Life Princess in her Mehendi Outfit, See Pics
- Smriti Irani Reveals Why She is Jealous of 'Bro' and Fitness Guru Micky Mehta in Insta Post
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan Step Out Together for Sunday Brunch with Kids, See Pics
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria