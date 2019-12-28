Noted Cartoonist Vikas Sabnis Passes Away at 69 in Mumbai
Sabnis is survived by his wife and son. Born on July 12, 1950, Sabnis completed his education from the JJ school of Arts in Mumbai.
File photo of Vikas Sabnis (Credits: facebook)
Mumbai: Veteran cartoonist Vikas Sabnis died here on Friday following a brief illness. He was 69.
He idolised cartoonists RK Laxman and Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray.
Thackeray would himself draw cartoons for 'Marmik', a political satire weekly launched by him. However, due to his increasing political commitments, he later hand-picked Sabnis for the job.
After working there for 12 years, Sabnis joined 'Loksatta', a Marathi daily.
In a career spanning 50 years, Sabnis made poignant comments on the socio-political developments through his cartoons.
