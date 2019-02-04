English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Noted Freedom Fighter and Former Odisha MLA Priyanath Dey Dies
Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal and chief minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Dey.
File photo of Priyanath Dey.
Bhubaneswar: Noted freedom fighter and former Odisha MLA Priyanath Dey died here on Monday, family sources said. He was 97.
He is survived by a son and two daughters. Dey had joined freedom movement in 1942 and was jailed
several times.
He was elected to Odisha Legislative Assembly from Jagatsinghpur seat in 1961. His funeral will be held at his native village in Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday, family sources said.
Odisha governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and chief minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death of Dey. They expressed deep sympathy for the bereaved family.
Lok Sabha MP Bhartuhari Mahatab and All Odisha Freedom Fighters Samity youth wing, secretary, Birupakshya Tripathy also condoled Dey's death.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
