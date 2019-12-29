Noted Indian Social Worker Nazar Nandi Passes Away in UAE
The prominent social worker from Kerala was known for offering his voluntary service for the repatriation of the human remains and bedridden patients, and helped people seeking visa amnesty or in distress.
Representative image.
Dubai: Prominent Indian social worker Nazar Nandi, who touched hundreds of lives in the UAE and India through his community activities, died of a heart attack here on Sunday.
Nandi, who was in his mid-fifties, was rushed to a hospital after he suffered chest pain and passed away on Sunday morning, the Gulf News quoted community sources as saying.
The prominent social worker from Kerala was known for offering his voluntary service for the repatriation of the human remains and bedridden patients, and helped people seeking visa amnesty or in distress.
He was also a volunteer who supported various community activities of Dubai Police and the Indian Consulate in Dubai.
Nandi also helped, with many others volunteers in the UAE, with the relief operations and sent basic necessities to families in Kerala that were affected due to devastating floods which killed nearly 100 people.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Kasauti Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Turn Gun Toting Gangster in New Web Series
- Year in Review: Tech Companies Want to Get Inside Your Wallet, For Your Data
- Indian Army Develops System to Check Drunk Driving, Not Wearing Seatbelt in Military Vehicles
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'
- BSNL Rs 1,999 Prepaid Plan Gets Additional 60 Days Validity This Christmas and New Years