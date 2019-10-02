Noted Nephrologist and Padma Shri Awardee HL Trivedi Passes Away, PM Modi Pays Tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Trivedi was a stalwart of the medical world and his work in nephrology would ensure better health for several people in the times to come.
File photo of renowned nephrologist HL Trivedi.
Ahmedabad: Renowned kidney transplant surgeon and Padma Shri recipient Dr Hargovind Laxmishanker Trivedi died here on Wednesday due to age-related illnesses, said a medical institute set up by him. He was 87.
Trivedi, hailed as an expert in handling kidney transplant surgeries, was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2015 for his contribution to society as a nephrologist.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Trivedi was a stalwart of the medical world and his work in nephrology would ensure better health for several people in the times to come.
Dr. HL Trivedi was a stalwart of the medical world. He made a mark as an excellent doctor, known for his dexterity and compassion. His work in nephrology will ensure better health for several people in the times to come. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019
Trivedi was the founder-director of the city-based Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Center, where he was admitted for treatment of age-related illnesses sometime ago, said a statement issued by the institute.
He left a lucrative career in Canada and came back to Ahmedabad to set up this institute to serve the people of this country, it said. Trivedi also established dialysis centre network in district hospitals across Gujarat with the help of the state government, it added. He is said to have conducted more than 5,000 transplants in his lifetime.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs 30,000 On Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales
- Mira Rajput Shares Throwback Picture with Her BFFs and Internet Can't Keep Calm
- Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh to Come Together for Sooryavanshi's Climax Scene
- Samsung Galaxy Fold Unfolds The Future In Style Yet Father Time Holds A Few Answers
- Post Motor Vehicles Act, Delhi Traffic Violations Drop 66% in Sept: Police