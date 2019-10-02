Take the pledge to vote

Noted Nephrologist and Padma Shri Awardee HL Trivedi Passes Away, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Trivedi was a stalwart of the medical world and his work in nephrology would ensure better health for several people in the times to come.

October 2, 2019
File photo of renowned nephrologist HL Trivedi.

Ahmedabad: Renowned kidney transplant surgeon and Padma Shri recipient Dr Hargovind Laxmishanker Trivedi died here on Wednesday due to age-related illnesses, said a medical institute set up by him. He was 87.

Trivedi, hailed as an expert in handling kidney transplant surgeries, was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2015 for his contribution to society as a nephrologist.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Trivedi was a stalwart of the medical world and his work in nephrology would ensure better health for several people in the times to come.

Trivedi was the founder-director of the city-based Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Center, where he was admitted for treatment of age-related illnesses sometime ago, said a statement issued by the institute.

He left a lucrative career in Canada and came back to Ahmedabad to set up this institute to serve the people of this country, it said. Trivedi also established dialysis centre network in district hospitals across Gujarat with the help of the state government, it added. He is said to have conducted more than 5,000 transplants in his lifetime.

