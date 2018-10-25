English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Noted Urdu Poet Attacked with 'Acid' After Confronting Youths for Sexually Harassing Girl
On Friday, the victim’s father had complained to the poet against his daughter’s regular ordeal on her way to coaching classes. Firozabadi first advised them to approach the police, but when they seemed hesitant, he decided to take it upon himself.
Hashim Firozabadi, a resident of Rahi Nagar, has sustained burn marks on his face and hand. (Image: News18)
New Delhi: Eminent Urdu poet Hashim Firozabadi suffered burn injuries after he was attacked with “acid” for opposing boys who were sexually harassing a girl in Firozabad’s Rasoolpur area in Uttar Pradesh.
The incident took place when Firozabadi had gone to meet the culprits to convince them to stop harassing the girl. He was lobbed with acid in response for his efforts, the Hindustan Times reported.
“So, I called one of the accused and tried to persuade him. He paid no heed. I reached his locality on Friday night and tried to convince him, but the accused and his brothers attacked me instead. They threw a liquid, which appeared to be acid. It caused a burning sensation,” the poet said.
Firozabadi, a resident of Rahi Nagar, has sustained burn marks on his face and hand. An FIR has been lodged and a case has been registered against the accused - Saif, Musaif, Saqlain Sunny and Achhe.
All the accused are currently absconding. Now, police are also verifying if the chemical thrown at him was acid.
The poetry community has condemned the attack on Firazabadi and demanded swift action against those involved in the crime.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
