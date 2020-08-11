Acclaimed Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Dies at 70 after Testing Positive for Coronavirus

"Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil is mitti me shamil,

kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai……"

Rahat Indori, the writer of these iconic lines who was known as one of the most talented contemporary Urdu poets, died of a heart attack at a hospital in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, his son Satlaj Indori said. He was 70.

The poet had tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

"He was admitted for coronavirus treatment but passed away after suffering a heart attack," said Satlaj Indori.

A doctor at Sri Aurobindo Hospital said Indori suffered two heart attacks on Monday. "He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. He had 60% pneumonia," said Dr Vinod Bhandari.

Indori, 70, was quite active on social media and on Tuesday morning had tweeted about his confirmed Covid-19 report and said he will keep everyone updated through social media.

“After showing initial Covid-19 symptoms, I was tested for the virus on Monday and I am declared positive for the virus today and have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” Indori had written.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his grief at Indori's demise.

अपनी शायरी से लाखों-करोड़ों दिलों पर राज करने वाले मशहूर शायर, हरदिल अज़ीज़ श्री राहत इंदौरी का निधन मध्यप्रदेश और देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। मैं ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और उनके परिजनों और चाहने वालों को इस अपार दुःख को सहने की शक्ति दें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 11, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed grief.

मशहूर शायर राहत इंदौरी साहब के निधन की खबर जानकर बेहद दुख हुआ। आज देश ने एक महान शख़्सियत को खो दिया। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें और परिवार को इस दुख को सहने की शक्ति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 11, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remembered Indori through the lines of one of his poems as he bid the poet farewell.

“अब ना मैं हूँ ना बाक़ी हैं ज़माने मेरे,फिर भी मशहूर हैं शहरों में फ़साने मेरे...”अलविदा, राहत इंदौरी साहब। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 11, 2020

A well-known Urdu poet, Indori had asked his followers and fans to wish him a speedy recovery, urging them to not call his family to enquire about his well-being and promising to update them via Twitter and Facebook.

Known for his unique delivery of Urdu poetry, Indori was also a maverick who used to wear his heart on his sleeves and never hesitated in expressing his views on socio-political situations in the country.

Born on January 1, 1950, the poet completed his schooling from Nutan School in Indore where he also played football and hockey. He studied Urdu at Barkatullah University in Bhopal. Locals claimed his family wasn’t well off in his early childhood, so he had to take up a job as a sign painter at the age of 10.

After completing his studies, Indori joined the Islamia Karimia College as an Urdu teacher in Indore and due to his love for poetry started engaging in Mushairas from across the country. He recited his first 'sher' when he was 19.

For Urdu poetry, he was conferred various awards and citation in India and abroad. He was conferred a Ph.D degree by Bhoj University in 1985 for his research ‘Urdu mein Mushaira’. He also penned songs for Hindi films like Munnabhai MBBS, Mission Kashmir, Ishq, Ghatak, among others.

Indori had also written seven books.