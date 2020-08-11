Noted Urdu Poet Rahat Indori Tests Positive for Covid-19, Admitted to Hospital

Indore: Famous Urdu poet Rahat Indori has tested positive for COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

Indori, 70, who is quite active on social media, made the news public via his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning.

“After showing initial Covid19 symptoms, I was tested for the virus on Monday and I am declared positive for the virus today and have been admitted to Aurobindo hospital,” Indori posted.

He asked his followers and fans to wish him a speedy recovery, and urged them to not call his family to enquire about his well-being. He said all updates about his health will be reported through Twitter and Facebook.

His son Stalaj Indori confirmed the reports of his father testing positive and said the condition of the veteran poet is stable.

Indori is a well-known Urdu poet and is also known to express his views on socio-political scenarios in the country.

Months ago, when a team of physicians was attacked by locals in Indore during a health examination, Indori was most vocal in criticising the incident and slammed the Muslim community for engaging in such an act. He has been persistently urging Muslims to co-operate with the health staff and administration during the pandemic.

Indore, which was among top 10 worst coronavirus affected districts in India but started showing signs of recovery, again reported 208 fresh cases on Monday.