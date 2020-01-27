Nothing Can be More Urgent if Someone is Going to be Hanged, Says SC on Nirbhaya Rape Convict’s Plea
The warrant for execution of death sentence for the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case has been fixed on February 1 at 6 am.
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: Death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang-rape case Mukesh Kumar Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of his mercy petition by the President.
The 32-year-old Singh's mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.
A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, "If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this" and asked Kumar's counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the hanging is scheduled on February 1.
The bench also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.
The warrant for execution of death sentence for the four convicts in the case has been fixed on February 1 at 6 am.
Singh had moved the mercy petition after the Supreme Court had dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence.
