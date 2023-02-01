CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Budget2023#IncomeTax#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#IndvsNZ#CricketLive
Home » News » India » Nothing in Union Budget to Solve Economic Disparities in Country, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
1-MIN READ

Nothing in Union Budget to Solve Economic Disparities in Country, Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

PTI

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 18:52 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan comments on the budget

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan comments on the budget

Pinarayi Vijayan, reacting to the budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, said that it only further strengthens the concentration of wealth among corporates.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Union Budget 2023-24 does not attempt to solve the growing economic disparities in the country.

Vijayan, reacting to the budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament, said that it only further strengthens the concentration of wealth among corporates.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, also expressed the view that the budget has not taken a regionally balanced approach.

In the statement, he also said that it was disappointing that the long-sought demand of Kerala for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) or rail development projects in the state, found no mention in the budget.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Budget 2023
  2. Nirmala Sitharaman
  3. Pinarayi Vijayan
first published:February 01, 2023, 18:52 IST
last updated:February 01, 2023, 18:52 IST
Read More