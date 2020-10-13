'Nothing Indecent or Vulgar in It': ASCI Shuts Down Complaint Against Tanishq Ad Showing Hindu-Muslim Union

"The complaint was not upheld, as the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising," ASCI said in a late evening statement. The statement from the industry's self regulatory body came within hours of Tanishq withdrawing the advertisement.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has rejected a complaint against a Tanishq advertisement for "promoting communal intermingling", saying there is no violation of any code. The advertisement in question shows a Muslim woman with her Hindu daughter-in-law celebrating an event together. The advertisement was withdrawn earlier in the day by the Tata group firm following a furore on social media, even as it received backing from many people.

"The complaint was not upheld, as the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising," ASCI said in a late evening statement. The statement from the industry's self regulatory body came within hours of Tanishq withdrawing the advertisement.

"ASCI has no objection to the airing of this advertisement, should the advertiser choose to do so," the statement said. According to ASCI, after the receipt of the complaint, the Consumer Complaints Council, an independent multi-stakeholder panel, reviewed the same.

"This panel was unanimous that nothing in the advertisement was indecent or vulgar or repulsive, which is likely in the light of generally prevailing standards of decency and propriety, to cause grave and widespread offence," it added.

.