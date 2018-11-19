English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Nothing Shocks Us': SC Declines Urgent Hearing for CBI Officer's Plea Against Nagpur Transfer
DIG Manish Kumar Sinha, one of the officers investigating the Nirav Modi case, was transferred to Nagpur during the ongoing turmoil in the agency.
The Supreme Court of India. (News18 Creative)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined urgent listing of CBI officer Manish Kumar Sinha’s plea seeking to quash his transfer to Nagpur amid the ongoing turmoil in the country’s premier investigating agency.
DIG Sinha, one of the officers investigating the case against PNB scam accused Nirav Modi, had sought urgent hearing along with exiled CBI chief Alok Verma’s plea on Tuesday.
Sinha’s lawyer told the court that he wanted to bring “shocking” facts to light, to which the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi replied, “Nothing shocks us”.
The bench also comprising Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the plea of Verma, challenging the government's decision of divesting him of duties and sending him on leave.
Asthana has also been divested of his duties and sent on leave by the central government following his ongoing feud with the CBI Director.
The CBI had booked Asthana on allegations of receiving a bribe from an accused probed by him in a case linked to meat exporter Moin Qureshi.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
