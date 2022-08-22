‘Nothing to Do with Delhi Liquor Scam’: TRS' Kavitha to File Defamation Case Against BJP Leaders

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha said on Monday she will file a defamation suit against two BJP leaders after they alleged that she was involved in the Delhi liquor scam. The defamation suit will be filed against MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Sirsa. Kavitha said she will also move court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

On August 21, two BJP leaders had alleged that Kavitha had acted as a “middleman” between the liquor mafia and the Aam Aadmi Party. They had said Kavitha met deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia at a hotel in Delhi along with members of the liquor mafia. After the meeting, the AAP government implemented the same liquor policy in Delhi which is being followed in Telangana, the BJP leaders told newspersons. The CBI has filed a case against Sisodia and Hyderabad-based Arun Ramachandran Pillai among others, accusing them of indulging in financial irregularities while implementing liquor policy in the national capital.

Following these allegations, the Nizamabad MLC has decided to take the matter to court. Refuting the charges against her, Kavitha said: “I have nothing to do with the liquor scam in Delhi. BJP’s partisan politics is not a good practice in democracy. They think that KCR will come out and fight against the central government if his child is targeted, but these efforts are futile.”

She further said: “In all the years of agitation for a separate Telangana state, people stood up and fought for the people with unyielding courage despite many accusations against our family members. We are not afraid of such things. The chief minister is moving ahead with the dream and agenda of how India should develop. We all will follow the path shown by him.”

Supporting her, advocates at Nampallly court in Hyderabad burnt effigies of BJP MP Parvesh Varma and former MLA Manjinder Sirsa for making “baseless” allegations.

