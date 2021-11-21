Nothing Wrong in Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', But One Should Try to Act Like Him as Well, Says RSS Chief

Responding to chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at an event in New Delhi on Sunday, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said enthusiasm was not enough, and that consciousness was also required in the work of service. “In the work of service only enthusiasm is not enough, consciousness is also required. The service is not only about raising slogans, one actually has to do the work," Bhagwat said before starting his speech, adding, “there is nothing wrong in chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ but one should try to act like him as well."

Bhagwat also said nothing could stop India from achieving its desired growth, provided the work was done with compassion, and assuming all Indians treated each other as their own. The RSS chief was delivering an address at an awards function in Vigyan Bhawan, organised by Sant Eshwer Foundation in association with Sewa Bharti, recognising individuals and organisations working at the grassroots for socially backward classes.

Emphasising the importance of work of service in nation building, Bhagwat said the country had not achieved its desired growth in the last seven decades or so but it could grow as much as it desired in the coming years, provided it moved on the right path.

“There is a tradition from the time of vedas that assumes entire India belongs to you. This compassion towards this land which we treat as our motherland and all those born here as our siblings, our brothers and sisters. If we work with this compassion there is nothing which can stop India from growing at a desired pace. At times we feel 75 years have passed but if we wake up like this, then everything will be fine in the next 15-20 years," he said.

Bhagwat said the way society should have moved forward after Independence did not happen but if it were to leave aside ego and make sensibility and compassion the basis, one could attain development faster.

