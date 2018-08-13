GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nothing’s sure shot in this industry unless you are Salman Khan or Amitabh Bachchan: Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor opens up about his flop films, his place of privilege and his need to develop a strong fan base in the coming years.

Updated:August 13, 2018, 11:44 AM IST
Nothing's sure shot in this industry unless you are Salman Khan or Amitabh Bachchan: Ranbir Kapoor
Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. (Image: AP)
Commenting on Ranbir Kapoor’s spate of flop films before Sanju, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who produced the Sanjay Dutt biopic, said a few weeks ago that Ranbir’s “choice of scripts” has been “very stupid.”
The 35-year-old actor begs to differ though. In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Ranbir said, “I don’t agree with him (Chopra). That’s his point of view. I don’t regret any film that I have done. Be it Bombay Velvet, Saawariya or Jagga Jasoos, they all came naturally from (within) me. So, they will always be a part of me. It’s like they are your children so yes, the successful ones are obviously there but it’s the failed ones that you will (always) be close to because you are always like, ‘why didn’t people love them?’ You always feel attached to them.”
“I had an incredible experience while working on these films. They have really added (a lot) to my growth as a person as well as an actor,” he added.
Acknowledging his place of privilege, he said he wasn’t “working in movies to put a roof on my head or have my next meal. I am a part of it because of my passion. I understand the position I am in today and the platform that I have been given. In fact, I am very grateful for it. I have a lot of gratitude, especially since even after certain failures; filmmakers such as Rajkumar Hirani and Ayan Mukerji still want to work with me. Also, I am very happy with the films that are offered to me. So, I am in a very happy and positive place in my life,” he said.
On being asked if his failures have made him more careful in choosing scripts, he said though he wants to build a loyal fan base in the coming years, he is experimenting like always. “There’s nothing sure shot in this industry, unless you are Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, or have reached a certain place where the audience loves you,” said Ranbir.
Ranbir is currently shooting for Brahmastra in Bulgaria.

