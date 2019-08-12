Notice Issued to 30 Students After Posters Slamming Article 370 Move Crop up in Tamil Nadu University

Chennai: The Central University of Tamil Nadu has sought a reply from a group of 30 students regarding a meeting held by them last Wednesday to discuss Article 370, despite a circular by the university that said students should not assemble inside the premises to discuss the issue.

The university had issued a memorandum on August 9 seeking explanation on the meeting.

“It was brought to the notice that Mr Akash*(name changed) assembled along with other students at 7:00pm on 07.08.2019 outside the MP Hall of Central University of Tamil Nadu as part of Wednesday’s discussion (Article 370) of the Constitution of India, despite several oral and written instructions through circulars,” the notice said.

“In this connection, student is directed to explain as to why disciplinary action should not be initiated against him/her for the in-disciplined act. Reply should be submitted within three days from the date of receipt of this memorandum, failing which it will be construed that he/she does not have anything to offer and further action will follow according to the rules in force,” the notice stated.

A group of students under the forum “Independent speakers” discuss topics of importance routinely in the university. On August 7, the forum discussed the recent Kashmir developments to create a greater understanding of the whole issue among the students.

A day later, there were posters and notices inside the university premises criticising the central government’s move to scrap Article 370.

The forum, however, denied any role in the posters that were put out in the campus and maintained that they only held discussions on the issue.

Of the 30 students issued notices, five students are from Jammu and Kashmir.

On August 7, the university had issued a circular stating that stern action will be taken against those who “congregate and raise slogans in the name of freedom of speech inside the university campus”.

The circular added: “Anybody or group of persons who indulge in activities and which is a threat to security and integrity of India will not be tolerated and stern action will be taken against them, including dismissal from the university without conduct of any inquiry, followed by criminal action under the IPC.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.