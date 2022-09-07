CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#AsiaCup2022#KoffeeWithKaran#Ganeshotsav
Home » News » India » Notice to MP Health Staffer After Video Shows Him Getting Leg Massage from Minor Boy in Hospital
1-MIN READ

Notice to MP Health Staffer After Video Shows Him Getting Leg Massage from Minor Boy in Hospital

PTI

Last Updated: September 07, 2022, 12:49 IST

Shahdol, India

The incident took place at the Civil Hospital in Beohari town last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday. (News18)

The incident took place at the Civil Hospital in Beohari town last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday. (News18)

In the clip, the hospital staffer, identified as Mahendra Bais, was seen sitting on a chair in a room of the hospital and a minor boy massaging his legs

Health authorities have issued a show-cause notice to a hospital staffer after a video purportedly showed a minor boy massaging his legs in a government medical facility in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at the Civil Hospital in Beohari town last week and a video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday.

In the clip, the hospital staffer, identified as Mahendra Bais, was seen sitting on a chair in a room of the hospital and a minor boy massaging his legs.

Beohari’s Block Medical Officer Nishant Singh told PTI that after the video was brought to his knowledge, a show-cause notice was served to Bais. Chief Medical and Health Officer R S Pandey said further action will be taken against Bais after receiving his reply to the notice.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:September 07, 2022, 12:49 IST
last updated:September 07, 2022, 12:49 IST