INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Notices Issued to Private Doctors to Open Clinics And Hospitals in Ahmedabad

Image for representation

Image for representation

IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta had asked all private clinics and hospitals in the city to resume their operations in the next 48 hours as several of them were shut since late March.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 11:28 PM IST
Share this:

As many as 228 private doctors in Ahmedabad city have been served notices by the civic authorities, asking them to comply with an earlier order and open their clinics and hospitals by May 8, an official said on Thursday.


On Wednesday, IAS officer Rajiv Kumar Gupta had asked all private clinics and hospitals in the city to resume their operations in the next 48 hours as several of them were shut since late March long due to the coronavirus scare.


Gupta has been appointed as the Officer on Special Duty at Ahmedabad to oversee COVID-19-related operations of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).


On Wednesday, he had asked all clinics and private hospital to reopen in 48 hours or lose licence.


"Notices were served to 228 doctors on Thursday to remind them of the deadline ending on Friday," said a release issued by by Gupta.


"In case of default, identified doctors shall be attached to private designated COVID-19 hospitals or COVID-19 care centres.


"However, private clinics run by doctors above 65 years of age are exempted from compulsory opening," said the release.


In another decision, Gupta said the AMC has decided to take over 60 hotels, to be used as designated COVID-19 care centres.


"These hotels are being requisitioned under the Epidemic Act for providing air conditioned facilities," the release said.


Gupta also added that the AMC has designated eight new private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients.


"This takes the total number of private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals to 15 and the number of beds to around 1,600," said the release

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading