INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Notorious Criminal Captured in UP after Being Injured in Police Encounter

Representative image.

Representative image.

According to Khatauli police station SHO Santosh Kumar, they recovered a motorbike and a pistol from his possession.

  • PTI Muzaffarnagar
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 4:37 PM IST
Share this:

A notorious criminal, wanted in both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on Sunday in an encounter with police in a forest area in Khatauli here in which he sustained bullet injuries.

Saleem Safi was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and wanted in 18 cases of dacoity including a case of burglary in a BJP leader's house in Khatauli and a break-in in a police inspector's house in Bareilly district, police said.

According to Khatauli police station SHO Santosh Kumar, they recovered a motorbike and a pistol from his possession.

Safi also sustained bullet wounds during the exchange of fire, the SHO said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he had also committed dacoity by posing as a police officer in several instances.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading