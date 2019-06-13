Take the pledge to vote

NOU Result 2019: North Orissa University Declares +3 Final Result at orissaresults.nic.in

Candidates can check their score and NOU Result 2019 from the website of Odisha Examination Results

Updated:June 13, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
NOU Result 2019 Declared: The Baripada located North Orissa University also known as NOU has released the result of +3 final degree exam for several courses including Anthropology, Economics , English, History, Psychology and many others on June 12 (Tuesday).

The NOU Result 2019, NOU Degree Result 2019 was uploaded on the University’s nou.ac.in homepage. Further, candidates can check their score and NOU Result 2019 from the website of Odisha Examination Results and on its online window. Alternatively, on the official website of orissaresults.nic.in , the NOU Degree Result 2019 can be downloaded. Here NOU Result 2019 in the form of toppers list is also available. The NOU 2019 toppers list can be accessed and downloaded by clicking on this URL.

Steps to download NOU Result 2019

On the official website of North Orissa University, follow the below-listed steps for availing the degree courses result and scorecard-

Step 1- visit the NOU’s official website i.e. orissaresults.nic.in or click the direct link given above

Step 2-On the homepage there is NOU Result 2019 tab, click on it

Step 3- On new NOU Degree Result 2019 online window, enter roll number and hit submit button

Step 4- The NOU Result 2019 for selected course will be displayed on the screen

Step 5- Download and take print out for future use

As of now, in Odisha, the CHSE class 12 result 2019 for arts and commerce stream, is expected to get released in the upcoming week.

