Novel Coronavirus: UP Govt Directs Officials to Set Up Isolation Wards in District Hospitals

The directive came during a review meeting of health department chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government said.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 11:24 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday directed officials to set up 10-bed isolation wards in every district hospital and medical college of the state as a precautionary measure to deal with any suspected case of coronavirus, an official statement said.

The directive came during a review meeting of health department chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government said.

He also directed that special vigil should be maintained at airports and on the Indo-Nepal border.

The chief minister further directed the health department officials to take necessary steps in coordination with the Union Health ministry.

Directions were also issued to spread awareness about the virus and precautionary steps, the statement said.

The Centre has stepped up vigil in areas bordering Nepal in view of a confirmed case of novel coronavirus detected there.

No case of novel coronavirus infection has been detected in the country so far.

