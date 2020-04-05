Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Novel Punishment: Kalaburgi Police Forces Lockdown Violators Into Yoga Sessions, Gifts Candles

The Karnataka local police took about 50 coronavirus lockdown violators and made them go through yoga sessions, physical workouts and oath-taking ceremonies in a bid to discourage movement amid the outbreak.

IANS

Updated:April 5, 2020, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Novel Punishment: Kalaburgi Police Forces Lockdown Violators Into Yoga Sessions, Gifts Candles
Representative image.

Kalaburgi: Even as police across the country are grappling with the issue of dealing with lockdown regulation violators, police in the city have been quite innovative when it comes to punishing local violators.

On Saturday, police at the Chowk Police Station in the city took around 50 COVID-19 lockdown violators through a circuit of yoga sessions, physical workouts and oath-taking ceremonies.

With people engrossed in breathing exercises, the scene near the Cotton Market resembled a yoga centre. The only indication to say it is not a routine yoga session, was the presence of policemen prodding the participants to do the exercise properly. The initiative to discourage lockdown violators in this novel way was taken by Shakeel Angadi, Circle Inspector at the Chowk Police Station.

The only commonality between participants and police personnel, were the COVID-19 masks across their faces. The participants were all lockdown violators who had been apprehended by the police.

The violators numbering 40 were later let off after taking oath to not violate the lockdown regulations again.

The police also gifted candles to the persons to light up at 9 pm on April 5 as per the appeal of the Prime Minister.

Over the past three days, the police have seized 110 vehicles from people venturing onto the streets in violation of the lockdown regulations in place since March 24.

Last week too, police in the city had punished lockdown violators by forcing them to sweep the streets.

This district headquarters in north Karnataka leapt to the national headlines when a 76-year old Kalaburgi man became the country's first COVID-19 fatality.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    2,784

     

  • Total Confirmed

    3,072

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    212

     

  • Total DEATHS

    75

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 04 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    890,599

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,201,964

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    246,638

     

  • Total DEATHS

    64,727

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres