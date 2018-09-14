English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now, 25 Children Go Missing From Adoption Homes in UP’s Varanasi and Mirzapur
Reportedly, seven children are missing from Laxmi Shishu Grah in Varanasi, while 18 children are missing from Mahadev Shishu Grah in Mirzapur.
Image for representation only. News18 creatives/Mir Suhail
Loading...
Lucknow: After the infamous Deoria shelter home incident, now 25 children have been reported missing from two specialist adoption agencies in PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi and the adjoining Mirzapur.
Reportedly, seven children are missing from Laxmi Shishu Grah in Varanasi, while 18 children are missing from Mahadev Shishu Grah in Mirzapur. A detailed report has been sought by Women and Child welfare Ministry from the District Magistrates of both the districts. They have been asked to submit the report by September 15.
A probe has been ordered by the DM and the SDM City has been instructed to investigate the matter.
As per the letter issued by Additional Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Ajay Tirkey, Laxmi Shishi Grah in Varanasi had stated that they were having 15 children. But when a team from Government of India visited the premises, only 8 children were found on the spot while 7 were missing. The inspection was done on March 16, 2018.
The same team when it visited Mahadev Children Home in Mirzapur found only 14 children on the spot against the claim of 38 the children’s home. The authorities at the Mahadev Children Home informed that six kids namely Shambhavi, Honey, Maria, Shubham and Ashish died between 1st April 2017 and February 2018. An investigation in this regard has also been ordered.
The matter was highlighted when the teams visiting these specialist adoption agencies found that some children were not adopted and also were not present on the spot during the time of inspection.
Speaking on the issue, District Probation Officer Praveen Tripathi stated that after the inspection by the team from Government of India, the recognition of Laxmi Children Home in Varanasi has been cancelled and the children who were living there have been transferred to Lucknow.
Reportedly, seven children are missing from Laxmi Shishu Grah in Varanasi, while 18 children are missing from Mahadev Shishu Grah in Mirzapur. A detailed report has been sought by Women and Child welfare Ministry from the District Magistrates of both the districts. They have been asked to submit the report by September 15.
A probe has been ordered by the DM and the SDM City has been instructed to investigate the matter.
As per the letter issued by Additional Secretary, Women and Child Welfare Ajay Tirkey, Laxmi Shishi Grah in Varanasi had stated that they were having 15 children. But when a team from Government of India visited the premises, only 8 children were found on the spot while 7 were missing. The inspection was done on March 16, 2018.
The same team when it visited Mahadev Children Home in Mirzapur found only 14 children on the spot against the claim of 38 the children’s home. The authorities at the Mahadev Children Home informed that six kids namely Shambhavi, Honey, Maria, Shubham and Ashish died between 1st April 2017 and February 2018. An investigation in this regard has also been ordered.
The matter was highlighted when the teams visiting these specialist adoption agencies found that some children were not adopted and also were not present on the spot during the time of inspection.
Speaking on the issue, District Probation Officer Praveen Tripathi stated that after the inspection by the team from Government of India, the recognition of Laxmi Children Home in Varanasi has been cancelled and the children who were living there have been transferred to Lucknow.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Saturday 08 September , 2018
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Watch: Locals Taking Cover During Kakriyal Encounter
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Saturday 08 September , 2018 Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Katrina Gives a Sneak Peek into Aamir Khan's 'Thug Life' With This Photo; See Pic
- Asia Cup 2018 Gives Us A Chance to Get Combination Right Before World Cup: Rohit Sharma
- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Harry Kane Fatigue Concerns Ahead of Tottenham Clash
- Albie Morkel Recounts Being Stuck in Mozambique Jail for Alleged Weapons Smuggling
- Apple Mocked by Huawei For "Keeping Things Same" With The New iPhones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...