Now, 6 Coal-laden Bogies of Goods Train Travel for 2 Km Without Engine in Odisha

Six coal-laden wagons of a goods train travelled for 2 km without an engine, an incident which comes a week after an express train in Titlagarh travelled for 10 kilometres without an engine.The incident occurred when six wagons of a goods train from Dhamara to Jamshedpur got detached from the rest of the train and travelled about 2 km, without an engine, between Khantapada and Bahanaga stations on Saturday night, a railway official said.However, a mishap was averted and nobody was hurt as the incident was detected immediately and the railway officials acted quickly, he said."The last six wagons got detached from the train due to snapping of coupling and some mechanical fault which was immediately resolved," the Station Manager of Balasore Railway Station, Bhagabat Das, said.As a precautionary measure, movement of trains on the tracks was controlled for around two hours.An engine was sent to Bahanaga railway station to bring the detached wagons and attach them to the train before it proceeded to its destination, said Das.The incident happened a week after 22 coaches of the Ahmedabad-Puri Express train with hundreds of passengers on board travelled for 13 km without an engine from Titlagarh in Balangir district to Kesinga in Kalahandi district on April 7 night.