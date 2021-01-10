News18 Logo

News18» News»India»Now, a Unique 'Period Room' Will Provide Hygienic Sanitary Facilities to Menstruating Women in Thane Slums
1-MIN READ

Now, a Unique 'Period Room' Will Provide Hygienic Sanitary Facilities to Menstruating Women in Thane Slums

Image for representation. (News18 creative by Mir Suhail)

Claimed to be the first-of-its-kind initiative at a public toilet, the facility in equipped with a urinal, jet spray, toilet roll holder, soap, running water and a dustbin, a civic official said.

In a bid to ease the woes during menstruation of women residing in congested slums and to provide them hygienic sanitary facilities, a 'period room' has been set up at a public toilet in Maharashtra's Thane city.

