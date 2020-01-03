Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Now Abhinandan Can Be In India and Attack Pakistan': JP Nadda on Induction of Rafale Jets

Speaking at a rally in Panaji, BJP working president JP Nadda said that because of the induction of 36 Rafale jets, Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman can attack Pakistan from India.

PTI

Updated:January 3, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Now Abhinandan Can Be In India and Attack Pakistan': JP Nadda on Induction of Rafale Jets
File photo of BJP working president JP Nadda. (PTI)

Panaji: Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and late Manohar Parrikar for induction of Rafale jets, BJP working president J P Nadda on Friday said that now the Air Force can target Pakistan without crossing the border.

He was speaking at a rally here in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). "As part of several decisions taken on defence procurement, (during Parrikar's tenure as defence minister) we got 36 Rafale fighter jets. Now our Abhinandan would not have to go to Pakistan, he can be in India and attack Pakistan," the BJP leader said.

Wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman was held captive for 60 hours in Pakistan after his aircraft was shot down during the India-Pakistan standoff of February 2019. Nadda accused the UPA government of failing to upgrade India's defence infrastructure.

"Today I offer my tributes to former chief minister and former defence minister Manohar Parrikar....He has done so much for defence forces under the leadership of Narendra Modi," he said.

"During UPA's ten-year rule, every defence deal was under cloud of suspicion of corruption. May it be helicopter deal, submarine deal....they did not sign any procurement deal for ten years," he said.

He also said that the UPA government could not sort out the issue of One Rank One Pension, which was settled by Parrikar.

"One Rank One Pension was introduced and Rs 20,000 crore were sent to the homes of our soldiers," he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram