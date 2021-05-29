Now, Allegations of Vaccine Blocking Scam Surfaces in Karnataka After Covid Bed Controversy

Allegations of a vaccine blocking scam have raised their head in Karnataka after an audio recording by a social worker with a hospital staffer started doing the rounds on social media.

In the audio, the hospital staffer is purportedly heard telling the social worker that he must book for a vaccine shot through BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya’s office and pay Rs 900 for it. Asked why he has to pay so much, the staffer tells him to approach any Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) vaccine centre for a free vaccine and doesn’t reply when told that no vaccines are available there.

This is the second big controversy to hit the BJP on Covid management after the bed blocking scam two weeks ago. The police have now arrested a man named Babu, the assistant of BJP MLA Satish Reddy. Babu is said to have played a major role in blocking beds in private hospitals and selling them at high rates to Covid patients when the BBMP website showed no beds available.

Incidentally, Reddy and Subramanya were both at the press conference with BJP MP Tejasvi Surya when he held a press conference abt the bed allocation scam.

Ravi Subramanya is Tejasvi Surya’s uncle and represents the Basavanagudi constituency in Bengaluru South.

The Congress has attacked the BJP again on the issue, with Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala accusing the party of profiteering from adversity. Hours after the audio went viral, Surjewala tweeted, “Scandalous and shocking. This is BJP profiteering from adversity. People are dying of a shortage of vaccine and BJP leaders are making money off their misery. Can there be a bigger crime, Mr. Modi?"

Karnataka Congress president DK Sivakumar said the allegations were serious and called for a court-monitored probe. He said, “Allegations against BJP MLA Ravi Subramanya of taking commission for vaccines is a serious one. MP Tejasvi Surya has been promoting paid vaccination in private hospitals. A suo-motu FIR should be filed, HC must monitor the probe and they should be disqualified by the speaker."

“Yesterday, the Karnataka HC made observations that there are more chances of getting Vaccine from private hospitals than in govt facilities. It is now evident that there is a scam in vaccine allocation and BJP leaders are involved in diverting govt stock to private hospitals," Sivakumar said.

