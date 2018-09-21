English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now, an FIR Against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik for Flying Over Chilika Lake
The BJD dismissed the FIR as political gimmickry and mischief and said people behind it will be exposed soon.
File photo of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI)
New Delhi: Just days after former Lok Sabha MP Baijayant Panda’s chopper was seized by the police for his alleged bid to land over the Chilika Lake, an FIR was registered on Friday against Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and four senior BJD leaders for allegedly flying over the lake.
The FIR against the Odisha CM was lodged by Convenor of Jansachetana Nagarika Mancha Priyadarshan Pattnaik at Arakhuda Marine Police Station, reported The Indian Express. The FIR also names Revenue Minister Maheswar Mohanty, Agriculture Minister Pradeep Maharathy, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and MLA Sanjay Das Burma.
“Chilika is our Mother, law is same for everyone. If Panda has committed a mistake by flying his chopper over Chilika, so has the CM and the state government,” the complainant told the press. The BJD blamed it on political gimmickry. "This (FIR) is political gimmickry and mischief, such interests will soon be exposed,” BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari De was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Earlier, an FIR against Panda was filed by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA) at the Marine Police Station in Puri alleging unauthorised flying of a chopper at a “dangerous level” on September 15.
A CDA official said the FIR was filed on the basis of reports gathered from local people in the Chilika area.
Panda, on his part, denied the allegation and claimed that he had no intention of landing on Chilika and the chopper was not flying low
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
