Now, Appointment of M Nageswar Rao as Interim CBI Director Challenged in Supreme Court

Just days after CBI chief Alok Verma was removed by the high-power committee led by PM Narendra Modi, the appointment of M Nageswar Rao as the interim CBI Director was challenged in the Supreme Court on Monday.The petition filed by NGO Common Cause has sought a direction to quash the January 10 order by the Centre appointing Rao as the interim/acting Director of the CBI.The PIL, which was filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan, has sought a direction to the Centre to appoint a regular Director of CBI by following the procedure laid down in Section 4A of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, as amended by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.It was in late October, amid an unprecedented public spat between the top two officers of the premier investigating agency, that M Nageshwar Rao was appointed as the interim director of the CBI with immediate effect.