Starting April, Bars in Noida, Ghaziabad to Stay Open Till 2am

The Uttar Pradesh government has given its nod to keep bars in Noida and Ghaziabad open till 2am inthe morning. The ones in star hotels may close by 4am.

In its excise policy for 2020-21, the UP government extended the closure timing by one hour and instructed liquor outlets to set up barcode on all liquor bottles and upload other details regarding their stock online.

The new policy will come into effect from the month of April, according to which the license fee on country-made liquor (by 10 percent), beer (by 15 percent) and foreign liquor (by 20 percent) was also increased.

The excise department is currently in search of an agency to kickstart the system that will bring all liquor outlets across Uttar Pradesh under one roof, The Times of India reported.

The excise department will give 35 paisa per bottle to the agency selected. It is also going to build a mobile app.

By means of the liquor app, consumers can check their nearest liquor outlet, cost and authenticity of the liquor. Meters will be provided to outlets for checking the liquor’s quality as well.

To curb the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor in Noida and Ghaziabad, the department is trying to set up an integrated system that will ascertain the authenticity of the liquor.

According to the report, this management system was conceived last year but could not be implemented then.

The inability of some vendors to digitalize the whole process was held to be the reason by SP Singh, president of the liquor traders’ association, while speaking to the paper.

