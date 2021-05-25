Now, Bengal Declares Black Fungus Notifiable Disease Under Epidemic Act Amid Rise in Cases

West Bengal has declared black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Act amid reports of an increased incidence of the fungal infection in the state.

In a statement dated May 22, the state health department said the notification will include sharing of all information of patients suffering from the infection, including personal details, history, examination and investigation findings, and also outcome data in case of death.

West Bengal is the tenth state that declared the fungal infection an epidemic.

“Whenever a health facility or a practitioner in any of the healthcare sector diagnoses or finds a case of confirmed or suspected mucormycosis, it will have to be mandatorily notified to the respective district health authority…” the statement said.

The government said the announcement would come into force with immediate effect.

West Bengal last week reported its first black fungus death in which a 32-year-old woman died of the fungal infection.

Shampa Chakraborty, a resident of the southern part of the city’s Haridevpur area, was admitted to Sambhunath Pandit Hospital with COvid-19. She was later diagnosed with mucormycosis.

