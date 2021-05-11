Now Black Fungus Cases Emerge Among Covid-19 Patients in Madhya Pradesh

Black fungus, scientifically known as Mucormycosis, has emerged as the fresh headache for the Covid-19 patients in Madhya Pradesh after several states reported this in the recent past.

State capital Bhopal has reported at least seven cases, six in state-run Hamidia hospital while one patient is admitted to a private hospital in the city.

As experts have suggested the black fungus is seen among Covid-19 patients as a side effect of the high dose of medicine offered to them.

One of the patients admitted to Hamidia hospital had undergone an operation on Monday and physicians removed his nine teeth and jaw to end infection, while another patient lost an eye in the surgery.

Four other patients are awaiting surgeries at a private hospital in Bhopal. Amphotericin B50 injection meant for treating black fungus was also in short supply in the city but its availability has improved slightly on Tuesday.

Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal has started preparing for establishing a ward of 20 beds for the black fungus cases.

Dr SP Dubey, ENT specialist said that mostly all who reported black fungus are post Covid-19 cases and several of them have high diabetes. It starts with nasal level and could be cured completely if detected at this level.

MP commercial capital Indore has also started reporting these cases regularly. Senior surgeon Dr Bhagyesh Pore said that till last year, one or two such cases were reported per year, but now daily four-five cases are being reported.

Nine booked under NSA for Remdesivir black marketing

Bhopal collector Avinash Lavaniya late on Monday evening ordered registration of cases under National Security Act against nine persons accused of selling Remdesivir vials beyond MRP. Crime Branch had recently arrested these men in different cases under section 3 (2) of NSA 1980.

Covid-19 cases ebb in MP

On Monday, the state reported 9,715 fresh cases with a reduced test positivity rate of 15.8% and the rate of increase of fresh cases too has dwindled to 1.8%. Total of 7,324 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday. Datia and Shivpuri have emerged as fresh hotspots and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered special attention in these districts.

