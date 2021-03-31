Now, Bus Rides Become Free for Women in Punjab as Govt Approves Another Freebie in Poll-bound State

Come Thursday and women in poll-bound Punjab will be able to travel free of cost in all government-run buses within the state. The Amarinder Singh-led cabinet gave its formal approval to the proposal on Wednesday.

The chief minister had announced the free travel scheme in the Vidhan Sabha on March 5 as part of his government’s efforts to empower women and girls in the state that is scheduled to see Assembly election next year.

The scheme will benefit over 1.31 crore women, girls across the state. According to Census 2011, Punjab has a population of 2.77 crore of whom women comprise over 1.31 crore.