Now, Cops in Kerala to Identify Contacts of Covid-19 Patients, Besides Strict Enforcement of Govt Rules

In view of rapid rise in coronavirus cases in the state, the Kerala Police has been assigned more responsibility in managing the pandemic by ensuring strict enforcement of government guidelines, besides tracing contacts of infected patients.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said police personnel have been given the responsibility of ensuring strict quarantine measures and also social distancing at public places.

“The duty of contact tracing is given to police. Within 24 hours primary and secondary contacts should be identified. Health officials were doing this job so far," Vijayan said. IG Vijay Sakhare, Ernakulam Commissioner, is the state-level nodal officer.

The government has also changed the norms of dentifying containment zones. The CM said that earlier, containment zones were identified on the basis of wards or divisions.

Now, only the areas where primary and secondary contacts of a positive person live will be marked as containment zones and not the whole ward. "So an entire ward may not necessarily be a containment zone, only a part of it will be," Vijayan said.

Meanwhile, the police headquarters is being closed down partially on a temporary basis for disinfection.

On Monday, another 962 people were tested positive for the virus along with two deaths. Of the fresh cases, 801 are through contacts, while the source of infection of 40 others is unknown.

The number of recoveries during the day stands at 815, while there are 11,484 active cases in the state. The maximum number of cases were reported from Thiruvanathapuram district at 205. As many as 15 health workers also tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.