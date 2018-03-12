English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now, CRPF Jawan Cautioned for Using 'Disrespectful Words' for President
The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jammu and Kashmir last month and senior officials of the force said the commanding officer (CO)'s order against his jawan has now been withdrawn.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: After a recent incident of a BSF jawan being punished for using disrespectful words for the PM, a CRPF jawan has been "cautioned" by his commanding officer for dishonouring the President, apparently referring to him being the supreme commander of the armed forces.
The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jammu and Kashmir last month and senior officials of the force said the commanding officer (CO)'s order against his jawan has now been withdrawn.
As per the order issued by the office of the Srinagar-based 28th battalion CO, Subedar Major Pannalal Thakur was issued a caution note for allegedly addressing his colleague as Major which was found to be "disrespectful" to the stature of the President of India, apparently referring to him being the supreme commander of the armed forces, and the rank of Major in the Army.
Thakur, as per the order, was asked by the CO to summon Havildar Somvir Singh when he was on an inspection round in the recreation area for jawans in the battalion camp on February 7.
Thakur, the order said, complied and called Singh using the word Major, a common buddy word used by paramilitary forces jawans to address each other unofficially.
The CO, on the same day, issued a caution notice to Thakur warning if such an act is repeated he will have to face "severe disciplinary" proceedings.
When asked, a senior CRPF officer confirmed that the order has been withdrawn by the supervisory authorities of the paramilitary as it was not found "judicious" and there can be no relation between the uses of the particular word and the President of the country.
Last week, a Border Security Force jawan, who was punished to suffer a 7-day pay cut for showing "disrespect" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a routine drill.
Later, the PM directed the force to immediately withdraw the order.
The jawan of the 15th battalion of the force, Sanjeev Kumar, had uttered words like "Modi programme" while attending a morning roll call task on February 21.
Also Watch
The incident took place at a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Jammu and Kashmir last month and senior officials of the force said the commanding officer (CO)'s order against his jawan has now been withdrawn.
As per the order issued by the office of the Srinagar-based 28th battalion CO, Subedar Major Pannalal Thakur was issued a caution note for allegedly addressing his colleague as Major which was found to be "disrespectful" to the stature of the President of India, apparently referring to him being the supreme commander of the armed forces, and the rank of Major in the Army.
Thakur, as per the order, was asked by the CO to summon Havildar Somvir Singh when he was on an inspection round in the recreation area for jawans in the battalion camp on February 7.
Thakur, the order said, complied and called Singh using the word Major, a common buddy word used by paramilitary forces jawans to address each other unofficially.
The CO, on the same day, issued a caution notice to Thakur warning if such an act is repeated he will have to face "severe disciplinary" proceedings.
When asked, a senior CRPF officer confirmed that the order has been withdrawn by the supervisory authorities of the paramilitary as it was not found "judicious" and there can be no relation between the uses of the particular word and the President of the country.
Last week, a Border Security Force jawan, who was punished to suffer a 7-day pay cut for showing "disrespect" towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a routine drill.
Later, the PM directed the force to immediately withdraw the order.
The jawan of the 15th battalion of the force, Sanjeev Kumar, had uttered words like "Modi programme" while attending a morning roll call task on February 21.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rabada Restores South African Ascendancy in Second Test Against Australia
- Sachin Tendulkar Heaps Praise on India U-19 Captain Prithvi Shaw
- Bengali Actress Moumita Saha Found Hanging in her Flat, Police Recover Suicide Note
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’