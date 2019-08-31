Now, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari Wants NRC in Delhi, Says 'Situation in Capital Dangerous'

New Delhi: Hours After the final Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published on Saturday morning, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari demanded a similar exercise for Delhi to identify illegal immigrants, calling the situation in the national capital "dangerous".

"The situation in Delhi is becoming so dangerous that it is necessary to have NRC. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous... we will implement NRC when the time comes," Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This is not the first time that Tiwari has expressed this viewpoint. In May, he had said that NRC should be implemented in Delhi if people do not want to live under the fear of attack from illegal Rohingya immigrants.

Slamming Tiwari for his statement, the Congress's women's wing, All India Mahila Congress, tweeted: "Manoj Tiwari ji, Born in Kaimur, Bihar, Studied in Varanasi, UP, Worked in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Contested in Gorakhpur, UP, Contested again in Delhi is talking about throwing immigrants away from Delhi. Irony wants a change of name!"

Over 19 lakh people in Assam have been left facing statelessness after exclusion from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, while 3.11 crore applicants were included in the roster. A total of 3,11,21,004 persons found eligible for inclusion in final NRC, leaving out 19,06,657 persons, including those who did not submit their claims.

