Now, Delhites Can Get Updates on Traffic Jams Via Police’s Facebook Live
With this, the followers would get access to real-time update about the traffic and help them avoid traffic-jams. The police will also be taking inputs from users about the routes.
New Delhi: Despite being on Facebook for eight years now, the traffic department of the Delhi Police seldom uses the features of social media. It has been criticised for sending automated reply on social media.
But now, the traffic department has decided to take a step ahead and use Facebook’s live streaming feature to update its followers on traffic congestion on routes.
Delhi’s traffic police has a team of officials who work on its social media platform.
To improve the usage of its Facebook page, a training session was organised by the experts from Wordworks and Facebook India.
“50 police personnel were fine-tuned to handle the Facebook page of the Delhi traffic police,” said the police. The objective of this training was to improve the outreach of traffic police on social media platforms. Traffic department is also looking at the possibility of training of their personnel where they could produce imaginative and creative content on social media.
Delhi’s traffic police has a team of officials who work on its social media platform.
To improve the usage of its Facebook page, a training session was organised by the experts from Wordworks and Facebook India.
“50 police personnel were fine-tuned to handle the Facebook page of the Delhi traffic police,” said the police. The objective of this training was to improve the outreach of traffic police on social media platforms. Traffic department is also looking at the possibility of training of their personnel where they could produce imaginative and creative content on social media.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
