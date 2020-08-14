INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
Independence Day

Associate Partner

Associate Partner

News18 »
1-MIN READ

Now, Each Member of Uttarakhand Assembly to Contribute 30% Salary Towards Covid-19 Efforts

The meeting also decided to hold a three-day session of the state assembly in Dehradun from Sept 23-25.

The meeting also decided to hold a three-day session of the state assembly in Dehradun from Sept 23-25.

The ordinance, passed by the Uttarakhand government, will be in effect from April 2020 to March 2021.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 14, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Share this:

The Uttarakhand government has brought an ordinance making it compulsory for all members of the state assembly to contribute 30 per cent of their salary and allowances towards the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

"The ordinance was brought at a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday. According to the ordinance every MLA will have to contribute 30 per cent of his salary and perks towards the fight against the Corona crisis with effect from April 2020 to March 2021," state government spokesman and cabinet minister Madan Kaushik told reporters after the meeting.

"A 30 per cent cut will be imposed on the salary, constituency and secretarial allowances of all legislators for one year," he said.

The meeting also decided to hold a three-day session of the state assembly in Dehradun from Sept 23-25.

Next Story
Loading