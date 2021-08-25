Now, Enjoy The Dooars From Comfort Of Indian Railways’ Vistadome Coaches

Trains with vistadome coaches will soon be operational through the lush green Dooars in North Bengal. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to run the vistadome coaches in the region with the aim to boost tourism before Durga Puja. The Indian Railways will operate the vistadome coaches three times a week on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

As per the authorities, the train will be stationed at 7:20 am at the New Jalpaiguri station and reach Alipurduar at 1 pm. The same train will return to New Jalpaiguri at 2 pm from Alipurduar and reach its destination at 7 pm. There will be six stoppages in between NJP and Alipurduar.

The 360-degree viewing system of the special vistadome coaches allows passengers to have a great view of the surroundings. The vistadome coaches with large windows and transparent plexiglass roofs will ensure that tourists enjoy the scenic beauty of the Dooars, known for its rich flora and fauna.

Wi-Fi service will be available in all the coaches of the train. The coaches will have automatic sliding doors, LED display boards and bio toilets. The fare has been set at Rs 995 per person for a one-way ticket.

The stations to be crossed by the train are New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri, Sebak, New Mall, Chalsa, Hasimara, Rajabhatkhawa and Alipurduar junction.

The vistadome coaches have already been introduced in eastern India, including in the much-awaited toy trains of the heritage Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR). The Jan Shatabdi Express between Mumbai and Goa, the Kalka-Shimla Railway and the link train from Visakhapatnam to Araku also have vistadome coaches.

