Now Generate Free PAN Without Documents, Using Aadhaar
Available only for resident individual tax payers and Aadhar holders, e-Pan is accessible for limited period on a first-come, first-served basis
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: In a move to cut down on taxpayers’ hassle, the tax department on Friday launched the e-PAN facility on a real-time basis.
e-Pan is a free-of-cost facility wherein users can log onto their income tax portal to generate the e-PAN.
Available only for resident individual tax payers and Aadhaar holders, e-Pan is accessible only for a limited period on a first-come, first-serve basis.
e-Pan facility is unavailable for Hindu undivided family (HUF), firms, trusts and companies.
All one needs is an Aadhaar, as the e-Pan generates based on an individual's Aadhaar database.
Apart from Aadhaar, no other documents are needed.
Therefore, one needs to make sure that these are details updated because the e-KYC will be done using the Aadhaar database.
Once, the e-KYC is successful based on the Aadhaar OTP, the process of e-PAN application will be initiated.
One will need to upload a scanned copy of his/her signature on a white paper with the specifications given on the income tax website.
After filing the application, a 15-digit acknowledgement number will be generated and sent to the mobile number/email mentioned in the application form.
