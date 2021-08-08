Now Get Your Covid Vaccine Certificate With Just a Text on WhatsApp. Details Here

The government has launched a new feature under which citizens can get their vaccine certificates on their phones with just a simple text on Whatsapp.

The Health Ministry announced on Sunday that anyone who wants to download their vaccination certificate can send a WhatsApp message to a number and will get the certificate at once.

Under the new feature, one must only text the government’s official ‘Corona Helpdesk’ – +91 90131 51515 – on Whatsapp, type ‘Covid certificate’ and type the OTP they receive within 30 seconds to get their vaccine certificates.

Revolutionising common man's life using technology!Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. 📱 Save contact number: +91 9013151515🔤 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp🔢 Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds. — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 8, 2021

“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," the Health Minister’s office said in a tweet.

Under the Covid vaccination process carried out in India, people receive certificates after getting their first and second jab as proof of their inoculation.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 50.62 crore, the Union Health Ministry had said on Saturday.

The ministry said that on Saturday in the age group of 18-44 years, 27,55,447 vaccine doses were administered as the first jabs and 5,08,616 as the second one.

Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than over crore doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the same age group.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have provided the first dose of vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years, the ministry said.

