English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Now Gujarat Hit by Zika Virus, Health Officials Say Taking All Precautions
Health authorities in Gujarat said a woman tested positive for Zika and was treated at a state hospital in the capital Ahmedabad, the first confirmed case outside Rajasthan this year.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Zika outbreak has spread to Gujarat, with officials saying on Sunday that the mosquito-borne virus has been detected in the state after nearly 150 cases were reported this year in Rajasthan.
Health authorities in Gujarat said a woman tested positive for Zika and was treated at a state hospital in the capital Ahmedabad, the first confirmed case outside Rajasthan this year.
"Only one case has been found so far. We are taking all precautions," Gujarat Commissioner of Health, Jayanti Ravi, told AFP on Sunday.
The state health department has rallied hundreds of doctors and medical personnel to perform emergency screenings for Zika, including more than 250 pregnant women with fevers.
Gujarat, which borders Rajasthan to the south, has been fumigating public areas in an effort to kill the mosquitos that carry the diseases.
Health authorities in Rajasthan have detected 147 cases of Zika since September, officials say. Almost 440,000 people were under surveillance in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur last month.
The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which carries Zika and other viruses like dengue fever, is widely prevalent in India.
The first case was reported in January 2017 in Gujarat, but the latest case is the first in the state this year.
Since Zika erupted on a large scale in 2015, more than 1.5 million people in more than 70 countries have been infected, with most in South America.
In rare cases, if pregnant women contract the virus their babies can develop brain defects.
Zika was also detected in Tamil Nadu in July 2017. The World Health Organization has said no vaccine is likely to be available until 2020.
Health authorities in Gujarat said a woman tested positive for Zika and was treated at a state hospital in the capital Ahmedabad, the first confirmed case outside Rajasthan this year.
"Only one case has been found so far. We are taking all precautions," Gujarat Commissioner of Health, Jayanti Ravi, told AFP on Sunday.
The state health department has rallied hundreds of doctors and medical personnel to perform emergency screenings for Zika, including more than 250 pregnant women with fevers.
Gujarat, which borders Rajasthan to the south, has been fumigating public areas in an effort to kill the mosquitos that carry the diseases.
Health authorities in Rajasthan have detected 147 cases of Zika since September, officials say. Almost 440,000 people were under surveillance in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur last month.
The Aedes aegypti mosquito, which carries Zika and other viruses like dengue fever, is widely prevalent in India.
The first case was reported in January 2017 in Gujarat, but the latest case is the first in the state this year.
Since Zika erupted on a large scale in 2015, more than 1.5 million people in more than 70 countries have been infected, with most in South America.
In rare cases, if pregnant women contract the virus their babies can develop brain defects.
Zika was also detected in Tamil Nadu in July 2017. The World Health Organization has said no vaccine is likely to be available until 2020.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Is Aligarh Changing For Kashmiri Students Of AMU?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man of the Match Ashley Nurse Explains 'Babaji Ka Thullu' Celebration
- Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to Re-enter the House as a New Wild Card Entrant
- Rain - Another Problem That Confronts the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
- Julen Lopetegui Trying His Best to Put Real Madrid at the Top, Says Marcelo
- #90sMoviesIn2018: 23 Years Later, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Remains as Relevant Today
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...