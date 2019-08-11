Now, Indian Embassy to Impart Free Hindi Classes at Prestigious George Washington University
In the Introductory Hindi Language course, students will be familiarised with the various basic aspects of the language, including alphabet, and will be taught to speak in Hindi.
Picture for Representation.
Washington: Aiming at promoting Hindi in the US, the Indian embassy in Washington will impart free Hindi classes to the
students of the prestigious George Washington University here on popular demand.
The six-week non-credit Introductory Hindi Language course, beginning August 28, will be conducted by Dr Moxraj, a teacher of Indian Culture at the embassy.
Earlier this year, the embassy had conducted free weekly Hindi classes of one hour duration in its premises. The course generated an impressive interest, with 87 candidates from seven countries registering for the classes on short notice.
"This indicates that there is a strong interest in Hindi language learning... and encourages us to build on the successful introductory course," said Benjamin D Hopkins, Director, Sigur Centre for Asian Studies and Deepa M Ollapally, Associate Director, Sigur Centre for Asian Studies at the University in a recent letter to the Indian Ambassador to the US.
In the Introductory Hindi Language course, students will be familiarised with the various basic aspects of the language, including alphabet, and will be taught to speak in Hindi.
"As the Sigur Centre has in the past and continues to support language learning and engagement, we were quite excited to be able to offer an opportunity for students to be introduced to Hindi, a critical language and one that is less commonly taught," Hopkins and Ollapally said.
They hope that the course will help lay the foundation for full credit Hindi classes in the university.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- St Lucia Stars Axed from Caribbean Premier League
- Eid ul-Adha 2019: Wishes, Messages and Quotes to Share With Loved Ones
- Sara Ali Khan Calls Out For Her Coolie No 1 in First Teaser Poster
- India Spike Pakistan Out of Asian U-23 Volleyball Championship to Reach Maiden Final
- Tiger Shroff's Response to Question About Dating Disha Patani is Almost Similar to Hers