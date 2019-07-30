Now, Indian Railways Lets You Board Train with Platform Ticket, Guard's Certificate

As per the usual norms of Indian Railways, while every passenger boarding a train needs to have a railway ticket, while if you are on the station to drop some one-off or receive someone, all you need to have is a platform ticket. However, there might be cases, in the rarest situation, when one might have to travel by train in an emergency and have purchased just a platform ticket, or you might be in a hurry and a long queue before the ticket counter might make you think about the travel plans.

In such a case, when you neither want to miss your train nor want to stand in a long queue, all you need to do is buy a platform ticket and board a train.

All you need to know if you’re travelling with a platform ticket

In case of an emergency situation, if you have boarded a train with just a platform ticket, here are a few points that one should keep in their mind:

1. A passenger needs to get a Guard’s certificate of permission on the basis of platform ticket. If you are in a hurry, directly board the train and get the required procedure done under the rules.

2. One needs to have a Guard’s certificate of permission to travel on a platform ticket. This permission is issued by the guard, conductor or other categories of staff on duty as notified by the Railways.

3. Guard's Certificates will be issued only in cases when the person who is travelling does not have time to buy a ticket and have produced a valid platform ticket.

4. A Guard’s certificate is a provisional authority to travel on a platform ticket and is issued by the Guard before incurring any charge.

5. However, in order to get a valid ticket, one has to show the same to the TTE and get a valid travel ticket.

What is Guard’s certificate of permission to travel and how is it issued

The ‘Certificate of permission to travel’ is issued to the passenger who has asked for such permission before incurring the charge, on the condition that the passenger will subsequently pay the fare and any excess charge due. The Guard’s certificate of permission is issued by Guards, Conductors and other categories of staff on duty as notified by the railways in the following cases:

1. When a passenger is unable to purchase a ticket and produces a valid platform tickets.

2. When a passenger wishes to continue his journey beyond his booked destination.

3. When a ticket holder wishes to travel in a higher class of carriage.

4. When a ticket holder wishes to travel from an ordinary to a mail or express train or a restricted train.

5. When a passenger is compelled to change in a lower class of carriage or in a train other than mail or express, and wants to travel in the mail or express train.

6. When military personnel is unable to get their warrants exchanged for tickets at the starting station and inform the Guard/Conductor before undertaking the journey.

7. When military personnel holding military concession certificates I.A.F.T. 1720-A, 1728 and 1736, are unable to get their certificates exchanged for tickets at the booking office.

Things to Note:

1. The TTE issues a ticket to travel up to the destination. A passenger shall have to pay the requisite fare and an additional Rs 250 penalty depending on the class one travels.

2. In case a passenger to do it on purpose, the TTE can fine can be up to Rs 1,260 or imprisonment for a term, which may extend to six months or both.