Now, ISRO to Help Police Map Crime in UP
The MoU was signed by state police chief O.P. Singh and ISRO's Advanced Data Processing Research Institute Director V. Raghu Venkataraman.
File image of ISRO logo
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday signed an MoU with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for crime mapping analytics and predictive systems.
The MoU was signed by state police chief O.P. Singh and ISRO's Advanced Data Processing Research Institute Director V. Raghu Venkataraman.
As part of this MoU, data from UP Police, UP 100 and CCTNS will be made available to the relevant department in ISRO and through analytical software, the state police will be able to map, visualize, and create queries and reports about crimes and criminal incidents.
This software will also enable UP Police to analyze crimes and build profiles of the offenders/criminals as well as the complainants, thus helping it in predictive policing.
The MoU is valid for three years, the official said.
The DGP, after the signing of the MoU, emphasized that crime mapping involves providing tools as well as technologies for many things. He said that the tools which have been developed by ADRIN will help UP Police in a big way, in the field of crime incident data, crime mapping, reporting, visualizing etc.
He said that crime is changing its dimensions every day, and that is why police need to be scientific in its approach and detect it with an objective mind.
